Note on Daniel Bryan and The Miz Working Short Match at Super Show-Down

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com) has some insights on why Daniel Bryan and The Miz worked such a short match at the Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia. The two Superstars have been in a heated rivalry that dates all the way back to 2010. It was recently renewed earlier this year.

According to the report, the plan was always meant to call for Bryan and Miz to have a short match at the event. The result would then be used later in promotional material.