WWE News: Daniel Bryan Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Stock Ticks Down
May 28, 2020
– Daniel Bryan will be the guest on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced the news on Thursday, as you can see below. The episode airs Tuesday on FOX Sports 1.
Joining @ReneeYoungWWE, @BookerT5x, @Christian4Peeps, and @CMPunk on #WWEBackstage this Tuesday will be @WWEDanielBryan! pic.twitter.com/Vd7TLbk0NG
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 28, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.03 on Thursday, down $0.84 (1.83%) from the previous closing price.
