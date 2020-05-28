wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Stock Ticks Down

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan

– Daniel Bryan will be the guest on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced the news on Thursday, as you can see below. The episode airs Tuesday on FOX Sports 1.

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.03 on Thursday, down $0.84 (1.83%) from the previous closing price.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, WWE, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading