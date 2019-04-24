wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan Not Backstage At Smackdown Last Night

April 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daniel Bryan Smackdown 12-4-18

There’s still not an update on what is wrong with Daniel Bryan, but he’s still at home recuperating from whatever it is. PWInsider reports that Bryan was not at last night’s Smackdown taping and has not been on the road with WWE since Wrestlemania 35. As we previously reported, the nature of his injury has been closely guarded and he’s been pulled from several live events since getting injured at Wrestlemania.

