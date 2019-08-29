Daniel Bryan on Whether He Misses His Indy Days, Which Latin American Talent He Wants in WWE

– Daniel Bryan spoke with SuperLuchas for a new interview talking about his indie days and more. Highlights are below:

On if he misses his days on the indy scene: “Yes, I really miss all that. And one of the things I miss is wrestling different people. Being independent you can fight with people you’ve never faced before, and that’s something I like. For example, on SmackDown I faced Buddy Murphy and I was very excited, because I had never fought him. As an independent wrestler, my mind was always working. ‘I don’t know who this guy is, I don’t know what he does, I’ve never been in this arena.’ I like those experiences. And it is also interesting because despite how great it is to compete at WrestleMania or wrestle tonight in Bogotá before ten thousand excited fans, I miss the feeling in independent events, even if there were only a few thousand or a few hundred. It is simply a different sensation.”

On which three Mexican or Latin American wrestlers he would like to see in WWE: “It’s really difficult to choose, because my favorites are now too old to go to WWE. I could say, ‘Wait a minute, I want Negro Casas in WWE,’ or something like that. I love Blue Panther, I love Negro Casas. The first time I saw a match of his was around 1987, but he’s amazing. He’s still impressive in 2019. I have a lot of respect for them, but thinking of guys who could compete now in WWE, I could say someone like Ruish. I think Bandido would be a big star, as well as Dragon Lee.”