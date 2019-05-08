WWE News: Daniel Bryan Planning To Change Smackdown Tag Titles, Dark Match After Smackdown, WWE Continues Youtube Strategy

– After winning the Smackdown tag team titles last night with Rowan, Daniel Bryan showed his disgust for the leather straps during the photoshoot and said he planned to get eco-friendly straps like when he was WWE champion.

– After last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live went off the air, there was a dark match featuring Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

– As we previously reported, WWE is delaying posting their RAW and Smackdown clips to Youtube while the show is still airing on TV, and didn’t upload any matches or segments from RAW until late in the third hour, in order to help with the drop in ratings.

They continued this practice with Smackdown, as they didn’t start uploading matches or segments until the second hour. They often begin to upload clips in the second hour, but the uploads started at a later time than usual this week. The strategy for Twitter did not change, however, as clips and photos were uploaded as the matches and segments happened on TV.