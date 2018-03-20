Daniel Bryan Possibly Getting Closer To A WWE In-Ring Return

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com), there has been movement in the last month or so as Daniel Bryan has worked very hard to get cleared. Bryan has seen more doctors and while it’s hard to get cleared, more doctors have cleared him to return.

Bryan has been undergoing hyperbaric chamber treatments for just under a year now and he was told when he began the treatment that he would start feeling better after 50 treatments. These treatments are still experimental, but other athletes have done them. It appears that there is something to the treatments as Bryan is said to be doing a lot better in his tests.

Meltzer added that if Bryan’s condition was really bad, then doctors wouldn’t be clearing him, but that getting cleared for a WWE in-ring return comes down to WWE doctors clearing him, and those doctors are out to protect the company.