Daniel Bryan Possibly Injured At Wrestlemania

We reported yesterday that Daniel Bryan was not at Tuesday’s Smackdown taping, as he flew home from New York City on Monday after his match with Kofi Kingston at Wrestlemania. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that the former WWE Champion may have suffered an injury during that match.

Dave Meltzer said that there was a “possible injury” to Bryan after the event, which is why he went home and wasn’t at the TV taping. It’s believed that Bryan may be waiting to be examined, but his status is currently unknown.