Daniel Bryan Praises The New Day: Feel the Power Podcast on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

– Earlier today, Daniel Bryan shared comments on Twitter praising The New Day for their latest Feel The Power podcast regarding the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Mater. You can see a clip from the podcast featuring Big E discussing the topic and Bryan’s response below.

Daniel Bryan wrote, “This was an incredible podcast, and I thank all of you for having such an open conversation and putting it out publicly. It was educational and emotional and will for sure inspire more empathy when we need it most. Thank you #BlackLivesMatter #NewDayPod”