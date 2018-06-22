WWE News: Daniel Bryan Praises WWE UK GM Johnny Saint, Triple H Promotes Mae Young Classic Ticket Sales, Complete UK Tournament First Round

– WWE has posted a new interview with Daniel Bryan praising Johnny Saint, the general manager of the WWE UK brand.

He said: “Among my generation of wrestlers, these are guys who grew up watching tapes trying to learn as much as they could from tapes because there weren’t a ton of veterans around to learn from, and when you talk about technical wizardry, and I’m someone who really appreciates technical wrestling, there is nobody better than Johnny Saint. It’s incredibly lucky for WWE to have someone like Johnny Saint. I wrestled him in 2009 and it’s weird because it’s a different style that’s kind of been lost. You can watch the tapes but it’s not the same as being there and living it. Those guys wrestled anywhere from 5-10 matches a week, doing that style, and when you wrestle that style that often, you become a master of it and that’s what he is. Him being the GM of the UK scene for WWE is a bonus for all those guys because he’s somebody who gives back to much that if you have any questions, if you want to pick his brain, if you want to say, ‘Hey, how did you do this?, how did you do that?, what was the secret behind this?,’ He’s always got an answer for you and that’s incredible. He’s such a gentleman and it’ll be interesting to see how he handles the conflict of people like WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, people who are fiery, people who want to grab the brass ring, who want to take hold of being the top guy in the UK. So it will be interesting to see how he handles it. It will also be interesting to see if it inspires this desire to get back into the ring because despite being in his 60s, he can still go. I don’t know, Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Saint? I’d pay to see it.”

– WWE has posted a marathon of the entire first-round of the WWE UK Championship Tournament online.

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter to promote the Mae Young Classic.