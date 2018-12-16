Daniel Bryan Promises New WWE Championship After TLC

– Daniel Bryan appeared on the WWE TLC preview and promised changes coming to the WWE Championship after he wins at TLC. Highlights from his appearance are below, per WZ:

On social media: “Don’t you know that social media is a trap? You know, the amount of time anybody spends on social media is inversely proportional to the amount of deep thinking they do about anything else, anything in life.”

On his match with AJ Stules: “I respect AJ Styles as a professional wrestler because he loves what we do in the ring. He spent his whole life fighting in the ring…AJ Styles goes out every week wearing his shirt and his gloves and he may pour his heart out into wrestling, but he’s also trying to get you to buy the gloves. He’s getting you to buy the tee shirts. Guess what? The old Daniel Bryan, he used to care about that kind of stuff too and he fought and he fought and he fought inside and he was like, ‘I shouldn’t be selling these tee shirts, but that’s a measure of success here in WWE. The higher ups are gonna look at how many tee shirts I sell and that’s gonna determine how successful they think I am.’ Well guess what? The new Daniel Bryan doesn’t care how many tee shirts they sell.’

On his plan to change up the WWE Championship: “After I beat you….I am going to take this leather strap that was made from a skinned cow that I like to name Daisy and I am going to replace it with something sustainable, something better and the new Daniel Bryan is going to create a new world that these people don’t have any part of…You know what? Most of you probably don’t deserve to have a part of it either.”