Daniel Bryan Pulled From This Weekend’s Live Events

Wrestling Inc reports that Daniel Bryan has been pulled from tonight’s Smackdown Live event in Madison, Wisconsin and tomorrow’s event in Rochester, Minnesota. The main event for both shows is WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton. Bryan has been off of television since Wrestlemania, where he suffered an unknown injury. As we previously reported, the nature of Bryan’s injury is being closely guarded, so not much is known about it. All that we know is that it happened at Wrestlemania.

Updated advertising for Smackdown Live in Lincoln, Nebraska still has Bryan listed to face Kingston in a dark match, with Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton also set, but the card is subject to change.