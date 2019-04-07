wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Rants on Kofi Kingston, Watch Along Live Stream Show, Hanson Shares Moment With His Father at NXT TakeOver

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Daniel Bryan arrived MetLife Stadium earlier today for WrestleMania 35. WWE released an interview video him where he went on a rant about eco-friendly championship replicas that are being sold and also his match with Kofi Kingston. You can check out that video featuring Daniel Bryan below.

– WWE will be holding a live digital Watch Along live stream hosted by Pat McAfee for WrestleMania 35 tonight. You can watch the full Watch Along live stream show below. The show will feature a revolving door of Superstar guests, including Johnny Gargano, Big Show, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and Candice LeRae. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video of NXT Superstar Hanson of The War Raiders sharing a special moment with his father at NXT TakeOver: New York. You can check out that video below.

