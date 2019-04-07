wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Rants About Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch Talks Her Rise in WWE, Kurt Angle on Retirement
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
– ESPN shared several interviews they did with WWE over WrestleMania weekend including Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch and Kurt Angle. You can see the videos below of Bryan taking shots at his WrestleMania opponent Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch talking about her rise up to the top of the card and Kurt Angle reflecting on his retirement at the PPV:
