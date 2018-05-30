Daniel Bryan Recalls Reaction To Titus O’Neil’s Slide at Greatest Royal Rumble

– Daniel Bryan appeared on Inside the Ropes and recalled the reaction he had to Titus O’Neil’s slide under the ring during the Greatest Royal Rumble. You can see video below of Bryan recalling how he reacted to the flub from his spot in the ring.

“I was in the ring – and keep in mind I had been in the ring for a long time – I didn’t know anything had happened,” Bryan said (per Wrestling Inc). “Titus slides into the ring and punches me in the face, like really hard. He’s got these big, huge hands and he’s like ‘boom!’ I’m like, ‘Woah! What happened?’ I was enraged and I was gonna go kick him in the face. And then I glance up, and you see the tron, and they played it like 12 times in a row of him tripping, falling, and sliding into the ring. I was just like, ‘You know what? I understand. I’m gonna go over here. I’m going to leave him be.'”