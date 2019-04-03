WWE News: Daniel Bryan Refuses to Compete in Dark Match Main Event, Miz Reacts to Miz & Mrs. Renewal

– Daniel Bryan was scheduled to compete in the dark match after Smackdown, but instead sent Rowan in his stead. As Wrestling Inc reports, Bryan was supposed to face Kevin Owens but said he refused to wrestle this close to WrestleMania and had Rowan work instead. The match ended with a DQ win over Owens after Bryan attacked him mid-match.

– The Miz posted to Instagram, reacting to the renewal of Miz & Mrs for a second season: