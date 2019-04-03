wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Refuses to Compete in Dark Match Main Event, Miz Reacts to Miz & Mrs. Renewal
– Daniel Bryan was scheduled to compete in the dark match after Smackdown, but instead sent Rowan in his stead. As Wrestling Inc reports, Bryan was supposed to face Kevin Owens but said he refused to wrestle this close to WrestleMania and had Rowan work instead. The match ended with a DQ win over Owens after Bryan attacked him mid-match.
– The Miz posted to Instagram, reacting to the renewal of Miz & Mrs for a second season:
View this post on Instagram
[email protected] and I wanted to make a show that we are proud of, a show that allows you to step out of your reality and enter ours. A show that you can sit down together with your family and just laugh and be entertained. We are grateful to the @usa_network for ordering another 20 episodes. It shows the trust, and love, in our show before the new episodes even air. Our family, along with the entire crew, have have worked hard on giving you something special and we promise to continue doing so through the new episodes that begin airing tonight all the way through the 20 for the next season. 40 episodes in a short time is a tough task, but we are Mizanin’s and it will be #Awesome!
