WWE News: Daniel Bryan Remembers Coming Up With EVOLVE Name, Cesaro On Location With Josiah Williams, Kofi Kingston Shows Off Strangers Things Sneakers
July 5, 2019
– WWE has released a new video in which Daniel Bryan recalls coming up with the name for EVOLVE.
– Cesaro goes on location with rapper Josiah Williams in the following video:
– Kofi Kingston shows off new Stranger Things sneakers in a new video from UpUpDownDown:
