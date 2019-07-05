wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Remembers Coming Up With EVOLVE Name, Cesaro On Location With Josiah Williams, Kofi Kingston Shows Off Strangers Things Sneakers

July 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released a new video in which Daniel Bryan recalls coming up with the name for EVOLVE.

– Cesaro goes on location with rapper Josiah Williams in the following video:

– Kofi Kingston shows off new Stranger Things sneakers in a new video from UpUpDownDown:

