Daniel Bryan Reportedly Not Working WWE Crown Jewel on Friday

According to Pwinsider.com, following rumors dating back to last week, Daniel Bryan will not be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel PPV. WWE has not made an announcement, but the site states that Bryan made it clear he would not be traveling to the event and WWE began making alternative plans last week. WWE had planned to not send AJ Styles to Saudi Arabia and production plans were being put into place that would have seen Bryan wrestle Styles inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with the match airing as part of the Crown Jewel broadcast on Friday. Those plans were dropped.

The two are set for a confrontation on tonight’s Smackdown, so an angle will likely be shot there to take the match off the show. There are backup plans, including running the match on tonight’s Smackdown, or taping the match tonight and airing it Friday. Rusev has also been mentioned as a replacement opponent for Styles. Bryan follows John Cena, who also pulled out of the show.