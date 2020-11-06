Daniel Bryan Reportedly Using Position In Creative To Get Younger Talent Over

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Daniel Bryan is using his position in WWE creative to help get younger talent over. He reportedly doesn’t want to take advantage of his position and wants to get as many people over as he can. Since Bryan returned, he teamed with the Street Profits and lost to Jey Uso. It is believed that he will be the next challenger for Roman Reigns at some point.

Bryan noted on a recent episode of Talking Smack that he wants things to be better for the younger talent.