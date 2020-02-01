wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Return, Dirt Sheet & More Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
January 31, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced some segments for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on tonight’s episode that Daniel Bryan will make his return to the show after he lost to Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble. Bryan did not appear on tonight’s show.
Also set for the show is the return of Miz and John Morrison’s “The Dirt Sheet” segment after they won a shot at The New Day’s Smackdown Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode, as well as the return of The Firefly Fun House.
Smackdown takes place in San Jose, California next weekend and airs live on FOX.
