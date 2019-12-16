Daniel Bryan Returns, Attacks Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC (Pics, Video)

– Daniel Bryan is back and sporting a new (old) look, making his return to attack Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC. Bryan attacked Wyatt after the latter defeated the Miz in their non-title match, blindsiding Wyatt in a hoodie and then pulling it back to reveal his hair and beard cut short to resemble his “American Dragon” days. He assaulted Wyatt until the lights went out and when they came back, Wyatt was gone. You can see pics and video below from the match and segment.

Bryan has been off of TV since the November 29th episode of Smackdown when Wyatt attacked him and pulled him under the ring, ripping Bryan’s hair out and tossing it on the mat.