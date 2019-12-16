wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Returns, Attacks Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC (Pics, Video)
– Daniel Bryan is back and sporting a new (old) look, making his return to attack Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC. Bryan attacked Wyatt after the latter defeated the Miz in their non-title match, blindsiding Wyatt in a hoodie and then pulling it back to reveal his hair and beard cut short to resemble his “American Dragon” days. He assaulted Wyatt until the lights went out and when they came back, Wyatt was gone. You can see pics and video below from the match and segment.
Bryan has been off of TV since the November 29th episode of Smackdown when Wyatt attacked him and pulled him under the ring, ripping Bryan’s hair out and tossing it on the mat.
You must see this.@mikethemiz is ALL BUSINESS heading into the most personal match of his career against @WWEBrayWyatt RIGHT NOW at #WWETLC… pic.twitter.com/IxERVFpo3p
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
YAYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!#UniversalChampion @WWEBrayWyatt is HERE! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/5RxDIp6v2c
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
So this… is… happening?
Get 👀 on @WWENetwork for @WWEBrayWyatt vs. @mikethemiz… #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/C0NdgSr7h3
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 16, 2019
"I'm really excited about this!!!!"
We bet you are, @WWEBrayWyatt…#WWETLC @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/Qd0LSqNyRJ
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
But @mikethemiz…@WWEBrayWyatt doesn't want to hurt you! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/00IrepOZic
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 16, 2019
This is what @WWEBrayWyatt looks like in pain. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZzabMW4Xui
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
Smile, @WWEBrayWyatt! You just defeated @mikethemiz! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/zVg7iKSfYk
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
Someone's watching…#WWETLC @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/ovEaqFPF5t
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
SOMEONE IS HERE ALRIGHT. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/Z1IyEEAm7j
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
⬇️ GIF REACTIONS BELOW ⬇️@WWEDanielBryan is BACK! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/45WxgJHOo9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 16, 2019
