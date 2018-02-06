wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Reveals First Smackdown Superstar Top 10 List
Daniel Bryan revealed the first Smackdown Superstar Top 10 List on this week’s episode. AJ Styles came in at #1, as you can see in the video below, followed by Charlotte Flair and Shinsuke Nakamura. Bryan noted that the rankings are voted on by Smackdown stars but they can’t vote for themselves, and he and Shane McMahon have no input on the rankings.
The top 10 are:
10. Tye Dillinger
9. Randy Orton
8. Becky Lynch
7. The Usos
6. The New Day
5. Bobby Roode
4. Naomi
3. Shinsuke Nakamura
2. Charlotte Flair
1. AJ Styles
The Superstars of #SDLive have voted, and @WWEDanielBryan is ready to reveal the official #SmackDownTop10 list! pic.twitter.com/wEjbSzLH8K
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2018
#WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg is No. 1 on the #SDLive Top 10 Superstars List! Do YOU agree? pic.twitter.com/r8dFPXR5Et
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2018