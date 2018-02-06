Daniel Bryan Reveals First Smackdown Superstar Top 10 List

Daniel Bryan revealed the first Smackdown Superstar Top 10 List on this week’s episode. AJ Styles came in at #1, as you can see in the video below, followed by Charlotte Flair and Shinsuke Nakamura. Bryan noted that the rankings are voted on by Smackdown stars but they can’t vote for themselves, and he and Shane McMahon have no input on the rankings.

The top 10 are:

10. Tye Dillinger

9. Randy Orton

8. Becky Lynch

7. The Usos

6. The New Day

5. Bobby Roode

4. Naomi

3. Shinsuke Nakamura

2. Charlotte Flair

1. AJ Styles