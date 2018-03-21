Daniel Bryan Reveals When He Got Cleared to Wrestle, Talks Hopes For His In-Ring Return

– Daniel Bryan discussed when he was cleared to wrestle and more in the video released earlier today. You can check out highlights from Bryan below, per Wrestling Inc:

On when he got cleared: “If you have this dream that you have, you fight for it and you keep fighting for it and you keep fighting for it, and then it may never come true, it might not, but it’s never the end game, it’s not the destination, it’s the journey. It’s interesting because I thought about this moment so much in the past 6 months or whatever, OK. ‘Imagine what would happen if you actually did get cleared?’, and it still seemed kind of like an impossibility. Now that it’s here it still seems kind of unreal and I still feel kind of unprepared for it. It’s hard because legitimately I just got cleared last night. So there’s still this wave of emotions and it’s hard for me when I’m thinking and writing what I would like to say, that it’s hard for me not to cry.”

On getting emotional writing his promo notes: “This is one of the reasons why I keep crying as I’m trying to write this, because of Brie. As a wife of somebody who, she’s worried about… she’s the person who is most concerned about me as a person, more than anybody else on this planet. To have her support and not just her support but to have her actively encourage me. There were times when I’m like, ‘They’re never going to clear me, it’s just not going to happen,’ and she’s like, ‘You can’t have that negative mindset. It always seems like it’s never going to happen until it happens.’ She’s always said to me on multiple times, ‘If it were easy for you, you wouldn’t be Daniel Bryan. If it was just like, ‘Oh, you walk into WWE and you’re a good wrestler, here’s a shot.’ It’s not the destination, it’s the journey and I’ve found in my life the joy is in this journey. Getting to here, getting to cleared is like in someway an end but it’s not the end to the journey, it’s a continuation of the journey and what goes from here. Then you keep going along this journey and fighting for things that you believe in and fighting for things that you love and all that kind of stuff. So that’s something I want to be an example of to my daughter.”

On his hopes for his return: “I have faith in my skill and I have faith in the people that I work with and their skill. So as of right now I’m not nervous, I’m not afraid, I am really just excited. One of the things that I’ve always been able to do is I’ve always been able to get calm before I go out to wrestle, and really try to appreciate the joy of wrestling. I’m hoping that when I come back, that will still be there, that I’ll still be able to go out there and not be trepedacious, and just enjoy. Like, hey this is something that I’ve loved to do for my entire adult life.”