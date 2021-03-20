Daniel Bryan Reveals the Dream Matchups That Interest Him in AEW, ROH, NXT & NJPW

– Bleacher Report recently interviewed WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan ahead of his Universal title match against Roman Reigns at Fastlane, and he spoke about dream matchups and talents he’d like to wrestle who are not all currently signed by WWE. Below are some highlights.

Daniel Bryan on his dream matchups outside of WWE: “[Kazuchika] Okada, from the time I got to WWE until now, he’s gone from someone you didn’t know much about to one of the best wrestlers in the world. I’ve actually wrestled Shingo, and he’s fantastic. I always loved him in Ring of Honor, and I wasn’t even 30 years old yet, but for whatever reason, I wrestled Seth Rollins in one of his first big singles matches in Ring of Honor, and it was really the story of the veteran versus the young up-and-comer. I’ve always loved doing that sort of thing and those kinds of matches.”

On which talents in AEW interest him: “When you look at the AEWs or whatever it is, somebody like Jungle Boy or MJF or Darby Allin. Those guys are really interesting to me. When you look at NXT, he’s not young, but I’ve always wanted to wrestle Kushida. That guy’s great. Kyle O’Reilly and I, I don’t know if we’ve ever wrestled. I’ve always wanted to do a singles match with him because he’s gotten so, so good. Finn Balor and I have wrestled on the independents once or twice, and I’d love to do a match with him in WWE. There are just so many guys.”

On other names that interest him outside of WWE and on the NXT roster: “The problem is, guys are so good now and I like wrestling so much, so when you start naming names, then other names come up. In Ring of Honor, there’s a guy named Jonathan Gresham. He’s fantastic. I’d love to wrestle Jonathan Gresham. There are all these great guys. When people say that, one thing I don’t like about that is that sometimes it minimizes how many guys in WWE I’d like to wrestle.

“I’ve never wrestled Matt Riddle one-on-one. I’ve never wrestled Ricochet one-on-one. I’ve wrestled Johnny Gargano one-on-one before I came to WWE, but it was mostly a comedy match where I got my pants pulled down and my butt was probably out for a full five minutes. A Kushida match, a Kyle O’Reilly match, there are so many great guys. William Regal’s son, Bailey Matthews, just debuted on NXT UK. I’d love to do a match with him. William Regal has helped me so much in my career. I don’t know, when you start talking about guys I want to wrestle, I get really fired up, so it’s hard to limit it to just a few.”