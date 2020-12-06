wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy & The Street Profits Win Tag Match at Tribute to the Troops (Pics, Video)

December 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Tribute to the Troops 8-Man Tag

– The team of Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) was victorious at today’s WWE Tribute to the Troops event. Together, they managed to defeat the team of Baron Corbin, Elias, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. You can see some images and clips from the match shared by WWE on Twitter below:

