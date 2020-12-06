Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy & The Street Profits Win Tag Match at Tribute to the Troops (Pics, Video)

– The team of Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) was victorious at today’s WWE Tribute to the Troops event. Together, they managed to defeat the team of Baron Corbin, Elias, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. You can see some images and clips from the match shared by WWE on Twitter below:

Superstars from RAW & SmackDown collided in an action-packed #10Man tag team match to kick off #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/odxAiI2Mvf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 6, 2020