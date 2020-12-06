wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy & The Street Profits Win Tag Match at Tribute to the Troops (Pics, Video)
– The team of Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) was victorious at today’s WWE Tribute to the Troops event. Together, they managed to defeat the team of Baron Corbin, Elias, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. You can see some images and clips from the match shared by WWE on Twitter below:
YES! YES! YES! It's time for #WWETroops on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/tXpigLbeIM
Sorry @ChrisEvans, @JEFFHARDYBRAND is the Captain now.#WWETroops pic.twitter.com/Euwj5AZXCr
This star-studded #8ManTag is in full-swing as @WWEDanielBryan, @reymysterio, @JEFFHARDYBRAND, @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE battle @BaronCorbinWWE, @IAmEliasWWE, @SamiZayn, @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode! #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/v9XKLDMKdG
Superstars from RAW & SmackDown collided in an action-packed #10Man tag team match to kick off #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/odxAiI2Mvf
#WWETroops is out of control 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dN2dpcvTOM
😱 @reymysterio ages like fine wine.#WWETroops pic.twitter.com/2Px3GvvMMt
THAT HANG TIME from @MontezFordWWE!!#WWETroops pic.twitter.com/7qzC7ml6Yp
The team of @MontezFordWWE, @AngeloDawkins, @WWEDanielBryan, @reymysterio and @JEFFHARDYBRAND stand tall to kick off #WWETroops! #USArmy #USNavy #Marines #KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/PQkE9jETDz
