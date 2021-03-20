wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns Trade Words Ahead of Fastlane, Sami Zayn Attacks Kevin Owens
March 20, 2021 | Posted by
– Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns made their final pitches ahead of their Fastlane match on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the clip from their segment on Smackdown below:
– Sami Zayn was none too happy with Kevin Owens, who said that he didn’t see any conspiracy after Zayn lost to King Corbin. That resulted in a kick to Owens as you can see:
.@SamiZayn just blindsided @FightOwensFight!! 😱😱#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iDUMmWjtxm
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2021
