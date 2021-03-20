wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns Trade Words Ahead of Fastlane, Sami Zayn Attacks Kevin Owens

March 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan Smackdown

– Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns made their final pitches ahead of their Fastlane match on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the clip from their segment on Smackdown below:

– Sami Zayn was none too happy with Kevin Owens, who said that he didn’t see any conspiracy after Zayn lost to King Corbin. That resulted in a kick to Owens as you can see:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading