Daniel Bryan Admits He Was Surprised By Roman Reigns Getting Booed At WrestleMania 37

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan discussed a variety of topics, including his opinion on his WrestleMania 37 match with Roman Reigns and Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

When discussing the match, Bryan admitted that he was surprised by Reigns being booed by the crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa despite his heel character (via Fightful):

“I thought for sure, Roman was going to get massive cheers because he’s been the coolest TV character we’ve had in a long time. When he came out and got boo’d, I was like, ‘oh, that’s a bit of a surprise.’ I found [the crowd booing me] interesting. When I’m in there, I try to be in the moment and in the moment, I was trying to cater to the boos. Being ‘Yes’ Daniel Bryan and getting cheered, that’s fine, but there’s just something about being a bad guy, but everyone likes to be the bad guy because it’s the most fun,” said Bryan.

Reigns retained the title by pinning both Bryan and Edge at the same time, and now the current champion will seemingly turn his attention to a feud with Cesaro.