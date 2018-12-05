Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Daniel Bryan Ruins a Child’s Birthday at Smackdown, Joey Ryan Forced To Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates Due To Injury

December 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Daniel Bryan Smackdown 12-4-18

– At last night’s WWE Smackdown taping, “The New Daniel Bryan” pointed out a young child celebrating his birthday, and calling him stupid as a gift…

– Joey Ryan posted on Twitter that he’ll be canceling several of his upcoming tour dates due to his recently torn pectoral muscle…

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading