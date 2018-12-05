wrestling / News
Various News: Daniel Bryan Ruins a Child’s Birthday at Smackdown, Joey Ryan Forced To Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates Due To Injury
– At last night’s WWE Smackdown taping, “The New Daniel Bryan” pointed out a young child celebrating his birthday, and calling him stupid as a gift…
– Joey Ryan posted on Twitter that he’ll be canceling several of his upcoming tour dates due to his recently torn pectoral muscle…
Due to my current injury status, unfortunately I have to cancel the following;
• 12/8 @HouseofHardcore
• 12/9 @FestWrestling
• 12/13-14 @MLW
• 12/22 @HurricanePro1
• 12/27 @VAWrestling
However, I will still be doing 12/16 at @APCcatch in Paris.
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) December 5, 2018