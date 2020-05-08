Backstage Note On WWE Plan for Daniel Bryan & His Feud With Sami Zayn

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Daniel Bryan was always scheduled to be part of the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday even though his feud with Sami Zayn was scheduled to continue after WrestleMania 36. The decision to book Bryan in the ladder match was made before Zayn opted to not participate in WWE TV tapings for now due to concerns over COVID-19.

It remains to be seen when Zayn will return, and if his feud with Bryan will continue when he does.