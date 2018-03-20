 

Daniel Bryan Fires Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens on Smackdown, Owens & Zayn Attack Bryan (Pics, Video)

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan Smackdown Stretcher

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens assaulted Daniel Bryan after Bryan fired them in tonight’s Smackdown main event. You can see pics and video from the segment below. Bryan brought out the two to discuss their attack on Shane McMahon on last week’s Smackdown and said that he had to fire them. That resulted in Zayn and Owens attacking Bryan, who fought back and had control of both until Zayn knocked him down. Owens and Zayn then assaulted him until Zayn hit a Helluva Kick and Owens hitting a KO Bomb on the outside of the ring. Bryan was then stretchered away to end the show.

