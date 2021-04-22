Daniel Bryan Says His WWE Contract Is Almost Up, Wants To Wrestle For Other Companies

Fightful reports that during a Wrestlemania 37 meet and greet, Daniel Bryan confirmed that his contract in WWE is almost up and he expressed his desire to wrestle for other companies. However he noted that he’d like to wrestle for WWE and other places at the same time.

He said: “My contract is up soon. We need to figure out what’s a good balance between home life and wrestling. I never want to stop wrestling, I love it, it’s just figuring that out. It’d be interesting if I could wrestle in different companies and WWE. That’s something I’m trying to weasel my way into right now. [laughs]“