wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Says WWE Doesn’t Allow Him To Talk About Environmental Issues
In an interview with Cheap Heat (h/t SportsKeeda), Daniel Bryan said that WWE doesn’t let him talk publicly about environmental issues because it’s political. Bryan, of course, calls himself “The Planet’s Champion” and has talked about the environment in and out of the ring in the past.
“There’s a lot of things that I’m not allowed to talk about on television. And it’s weird, because if you noticed the last several months, I haven’t said much about the environment because they have told me I’m no longer allowed to talk about the environment. Why? Because they say that the environment is a political issue.
You know what? The environment is not a political issue, it’s a scientific issue and saying it’s a political issue makes it stupid. What an idiotic idea!”
More Trending Stories
- More Details & Video On Bret Hart Fan Attack At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Including Dash Wilder Appearing to Punch Fan In Face
- Pics of Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler From WWE Hall of Fame
- Pics of Sonya Deville & Her Girlfriend, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, Riott Squad & More On WWE HOF Red Carpet
- WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Photos: IIconics, Paige, Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Maria, More