Daniel Bryan Says WWE Doesn’t Allow Him To Talk About Environmental Issues

In an interview with Cheap Heat (h/t SportsKeeda), Daniel Bryan said that WWE doesn’t let him talk publicly about environmental issues because it’s political. Bryan, of course, calls himself “The Planet’s Champion” and has talked about the environment in and out of the ring in the past.

“There’s a lot of things that I’m not allowed to talk about on television. And it’s weird, because if you noticed the last several months, I haven’t said much about the environment because they have told me I’m no longer allowed to talk about the environment. Why? Because they say that the environment is a political issue.

You know what? The environment is not a political issue, it’s a scientific issue and saying it’s a political issue makes it stupid. What an idiotic idea!”