Daniel Bryan Set For MizTV on Tomorrow’s Smackdown

WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will join the Miz for an edition of MizTV on tomorrow’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. He will talk about getting attacked by The Fiend Bray Wyatt, as well as the offers to join Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

WWE wrote:

There won’t be a shortage of topics to discuss when “The New” Daniel Bryan joins The Miz for “Miz TV” this Friday night.

The former WWE Champion has appeared conflicted for weeks with the prospect of aligning himself with Sami Zayn and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Now he’s also got “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to worry about.

The Universal Champion took Bryan out with the Mandible Claw, appearing seemingly out of nowhere backstage when Zayn tried to finally pin Bryan down for a definitive answer.

Will Bryan finally have an answer? What will he have to say about the brutal attack at the hands of Wyatt? And let’s not forget about Bryan’s turbulent history with The Miz himself.

All the elements are in place for what promises to be a blockbuster edition of “Miz TV” — don’t miss it this Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C!