Daniel Bryan Set to Appear on Next Week’s Raw

– Daniel Bryan is a Wild Card next week, as he makes a trip over to Raw. WWE announced on Friday that Bryan will be appearing on Monday’s episode of Raw from Los Angeles.

The announcement reads:

SmackDown Tag Team Champion and “Planet’s Champion” Daniel Bryan has been chosen to be one of the four Wild Card Superstars to appear on Raw this coming Monday in Los Angeles.

The former SmackDown General Manager has long been loyal to the blue brand, and since this Wild Card appearance is not by choice, one can only wonder what Bryan will have to say to the “fickle” WWE Universe on Raw.