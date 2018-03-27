Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Set For WrestleMania 34

– Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon will face Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn is laid out for WrestleMania 34. The match was made on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, with Bryan laying down the challenge to the fired duo. Bryan said that if Owens and Zayn can beat him and McMahon, they will get their jobs back on Smackdown. If they lose, they will remain fired.

Zayn then accepted the match via Twitter, posting:

Daniel Bryan wants payback?? WE GLADLY ACCEPT. He just made the biggest mistake of his life. If he thought what we did to him last week was bad, just wait & see what we will do to him after publicly firing us.#Wrestlemania will be the worst night of Shane & Daniel’s lives. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 28, 2018

It’s worth noting that the Corey Graves noted that the match is not yet “official.” You can see pics and video from the segment below: