WWE News: Daniel Bryan Stands Tall Over WrestleMania Opponents on Smackdown, Edge Says He’s Been ‘Awoken,’ Eight-Man Tag Clip

April 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Daniel Bryan ended Smackdown by taking out his WrestleMania opponents after defeating Jey Uso. Bryan beat Uso in a Street Fight on tonight’s show and then wiped out both Edge and Roman Reigns:

– Speaking of Edge, he explained his actions from last week by saying that he has been “awoken” to his old self. He acknowledged in a promo that he was angry at Daniel Bryan for getting into the WWE Universal Championship match, but said that it led to him rediscovering the Rated-R Superstar:

– WWE posted a clip from the eight-man tag team match on tonight’s show, which the Dirty Fawgs and Alpha Academy beat the Street Profits and the Mysterios. Otis pinned Montez Ford to pick up the win:

