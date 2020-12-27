WWE News: Daniel Bryan Clip from Talking Smack, Kevin Owens Recalls Broken Nose, Regal on Swerve City

– Here’s a clip of Daniel Bryan promising to take down Roman Reigns on the latest edition of Talking Smack (full recap).

– On the six-year anniversary of his NXT debut match at NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution, Kevin Owens recalls what he felt that day and how an accidental broken nose during the contest endeared him to CJ Parker.

– William Regal talks with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott about knowing at an early age he wanted to be a sports-entertainer, a comedian or a clown in this sneak peek at the newest episode of Swerve City.