Daniel Bryan Thinks He’s Done Wrestling Full-Time When His Current WWE Contract Ends

Daniel Bryan says that his days as a full-time wrestler are very possibly over once his current WWE contract is up. Bryan was on the Bella Twins podcast and talked about how with Brie and his second child on the way, he feels like his love of being a father is taking precedence and once his maternity leave is up, he’ll be close to the end of his contract. Once that’s done, he says he is likely transitioning to wrestling in a part-time capacity.

You can check out highlights from Bryan’s comments and the full podcast below:

On his contract nearly being up: “WWE has been great. They’re going to give me 6 weeks of maternity leave which, so few places in the United States do that. So, I’ll get to be home that first six weeks. But after that it’s not long until my contract is up. We’ve been talking about what we do from there, but to me, in my mind, it’s almost — like, I think I’m just done being a full-time wrestler. You know what I mean?”

On scaling back once his contract is up: “And that’s the thing is that, I love being a dad. I will always love wrestling, right? I will always love wrestling. And I will always want to do wrestling. But when I say ‘always want to do wrestling,’ that means maybe once a month, or once every couple of months.”

