Daniel Bryan: ‘This Is My Last Run as a Full-Time Superstar’

– During last night’s edition of Talking Smack following SmackDown, Daniel Bryan said that this will be his last run as a full-time WWE Superstar. Below are some highlights and clips from the show featuring Daniel Bryan talking about his career:

Bryan on only acting like the oldest one in the locker room: “Actually, to be fair, I am not one of the oldest guys in the locker room. I just act the oldest. [Laughs] It’s that dad life.”

Bryan on this being his last run as a full-timer: “I haven’t said anything about this, but in my mind, like this is kind of my last run. You know what I mean? This is my last run as a full-time Superstar. It’s not really a scoop. I think you can feel it in even in just the way that I approach things, and the way that my mentality is, as far as my view towards younger people and all that kind of stuff. And as I’m doing this last run. My thing isn’t, ‘I gotta prove to everybody that I’m the best.’ When I’m out there, I’m proving things to myself, and I want things better for the younger talent.”

