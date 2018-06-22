wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Tries Goat Yoga, Ten Interviews That Never Made Television, Matt Hardy Reveals Pact With His Brother
– A new clip for the next episode of Total Bellas sees Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella trying out “goat yoga.”
– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy revealed that he made a pact with his brother Jeff when it came to telling their story. You can also see two clips from the special below. He wrote:
In 2013, I made a PACT with #BrotherNero that if we decide to SHARE our story, we must do it on a @WWE platform. If we do, we must DELVE DEEP & be AUTHENTIC & HONEST. It’ll be HEAVY & DARK, but also INSPIRATIONAL.
Thank you for producing this POWERFUL #WWE24 piece, @WWENetwork.
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 18, 2018
If you watched our #WWE24, #WOKEN, please remember this quote from me.. Because everyone occasionally becomes #BROKEN..
“Life is not perfect. Every human being is flawed. Every human being makes mistakes. But it’s NEVAH too late to come back. You can ALWAYS turn things around.” https://t.co/82TT8d5u3m
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 18, 2018
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND talks about why he left @WWE in 2009 on #WWE24. pic.twitter.com/2pqXPZEWKG
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018
.@MATTHARDYBRAND rendered himself OBSOLETE, and then reintroduced himself to the world as BROKEN #MattHardy! #WWE24 @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/ztNvuRLPD6
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
– WWE has posted a new article looking at the ten best interviews that never actually made WWE TV.
Think you've seen every Superstar interview? You ain't see NOTHING yet. Here are the 10 best interviews that NEVER made it to TV…https://t.co/dnLKNvKM9k
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2018