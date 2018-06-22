Quantcast

 

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Tries Goat Yoga, Ten Interviews That Never Made Television, Matt Hardy Reveals Pact With His Brother

June 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daniel Bryan Smackdown 32018

– A new clip for the next episode of Total Bellas sees Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella trying out “goat yoga.”

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy revealed that he made a pact with his brother Jeff when it came to telling their story. You can also see two clips from the special below. He wrote:

– WWE has posted a new article looking at the ten best interviews that never actually made WWE TV.

Daniel Bryan, Matt Hardy, Joseph Lee

