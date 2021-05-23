wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan Turns 40 Years Old, WWE Wishes Him a Happy Birthday

May 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Daniel Bryan WWE Smackdown 11-20-20

– Today marks the 40th birthday of former WWE World champion Daniel Bryan. Today is also the birthday of late former WWE and WCW wrestler Brian Pillman. He would’ve been 59 years old today.

Bryan is reportedly no longer contract after his last deal recently expired. The WWE Twitter account did wish Bryan a happy birthday today, which you can see below:

Brian Pillman, Daniel Bryan, Jeffrey Harris

