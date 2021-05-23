wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Turns 40 Years Old, WWE Wishes Him a Happy Birthday
May 22, 2021 | Posted by
– Today marks the 40th birthday of former WWE World champion Daniel Bryan. Today is also the birthday of late former WWE and WCW wrestler Brian Pillman. He would’ve been 59 years old today.
Bryan is reportedly no longer contract after his last deal recently expired. The WWE Twitter account did wish Bryan a happy birthday today, which you can see below:
.@WWEDanielBryan's #WrestleMania XXX victory is just that more special with these unseen angles.
Happy birthday, Daniel. ❤️ @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/PIJFb9nvK1
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
