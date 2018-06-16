Daniel Bryan Brother-in-Law Says Former WWE Champion Wouldn’t Fight in the UFC

– Total Bellas Aftershow recently ha on Daniel Bryan’s brother-in-law, JJ Garcia, as a guest. During the show, Garcia was asked about Daniel Bryan possibly competing in MMA or the UFC. It was mostly likely because former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently had his second fight in the UFC last weekend at UFC 225, losing to Mike Jackson.

Garcia stated on the subject, “Daniel wouldn’t fight in UFC, it’s not in his blood. He is a technical guy. Bryan is not the ground and pound, want to beat someone up guy…that mentality that you probably need to have for UFC.” He added, “He is a technical guy and probably one of the best wrestlers of all time technically, and that’s what he really enjoys.”