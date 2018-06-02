Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass Rematch Set for Money in the Bank

– WWE.com has announced that Daniel Bryan will face Big Cass in a rematch from Backlash at this year’s Money in the Bank event. You can see the full details on the story and the updated lineup for the card below.

“Daniel Bryan will get a chance at payback when he faces Big Cass at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday, June 17, streaming live on WWE Network.

The seven-footer has been a thorn in Bryan’s side since his return during the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, when he blindsided the leader of The “Yes!” Movement with a vicious attack at the conclusion of SmackDown LIVE. Bryan may have thought he ended matters with Cass after WWE Backlash, where he forced the big man to tap out to the “Yes!” Lock, but Cass has since been relentless in taunting and attacking Bryan.

The latest chapter in their rivalry came on the May 29 edition of SmackDown LIVE during the final Qualifying Match for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Samoa Joe was victorious after putting Bryan to sleep in the Coquina Clutch to win the Triple Threat Match, but Big Cass was not content just to watch his foe in pain. After the bell, the seven-footer waited for Bryan to get back to his feet before steamrolling him with a big boot to the face.

Cass’ attack has Bryan seething and itching to get retribution. Will Bryan get the payback he’s looking for? Find out at WWE Money in the Bank, streaming live on WWE Network Sunday, June 17, at 7 ET/4 PT!”

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST MAN STANDING MATCH)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Carmella (c) vs. Asuka

MEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Xavier/Kofi/Big E vs. Samoa Joe

WOMEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass