Daniel Bryan vs. Big E Announced For Tonight’s Smackdown
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced Daniel Bryan vs. Big E for Smackdown tonight. Also set for tonight’s show is a face-off between Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe.
We also posted a potential spoiler for tonight’s show earlier.
