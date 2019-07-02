wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan vs. Big E Announced For Tonight’s Smackdown

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WWE has announced Daniel Bryan vs. Big E for Smackdown tonight. Also set for tonight’s show is a face-off between Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe.

We also posted a potential spoiler for tonight’s show earlier.

