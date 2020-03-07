wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak Set For Elimination Chamber

March 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan Smackdown

Daniel Bryan has a match for Elimination Chamber, and it will be against Drew Gulak. Bryan laid out a challenge to Gulak on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, which Gulak has since accepted as you can see below.

We’ll have an updated lineup for the show, which takes place on Sunday from Philadelphia and airs live on WWE Network.

