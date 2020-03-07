wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak Set For Elimination Chamber
Daniel Bryan has a match for Elimination Chamber, and it will be against Drew Gulak. Bryan laid out a challenge to Gulak on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, which Gulak has since accepted as you can see below.
We’ll have an updated lineup for the show, which takes place on Sunday from Philadelphia and airs live on WWE Network.
The last time I competed at home in Philly I successfully defended my Cruiserweight Championship. When I return this Sunday I will teach the man who used to be known as "American Dragon" a thing or two as we step in the ring for the first time ever at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/kUeKgQ3RgN
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 7, 2020
