Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn Official For WrestleMania 36
Daniel Bryan will get his shot at Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, thanks to Drew Gulak. Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight’s Smackdown, thereby earning Bryan the title shot against Zayn at the PPV. Highlights from Gulak vs. Nakamura are below.
We’ll have a full, updated lineup for the PPV after Smackdown and 205 Live. WrestleMania 36 airs on April 4th and 5th, pre-taped from multiple locations, on the WWE Network.
.@DrewGulak battles @ShinsukeN in a match with HUGE #WrestleMania implications RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown! @WWEDanielBryan @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/ZWRCmiU3sA
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2020
.@ShinsukeN is ALL OVER @DrewGulak.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NYN2PJM1Ow
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2020
The #BryanGulakConnection is strong! @DrewGulak helps @WWEDanielBryan punch ticket to #ICTitle Match against @SamiZayn at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/l0nh6dzbb7
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2020
