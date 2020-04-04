Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn WrestleMania Match to Air Tonight

– Per Drew Gulak on Twitter, Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental title will air on tonight’s edition of WrestleMania 36. You can check out his comments on Twitter on the matchup, and his Kickoff show match with Cesaro, below.

Drew Gulak wrote, “Before @WWEDanielBryan challenges @SamiZayn later tonight we’re kicking off #WrestleMania with a lesson. Hope you brought your rain coat, @WWECesaro!”