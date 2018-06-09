Daniel Bryan Warned WWE About Fan Backlash For Royal Rumble 2015

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Wrestling Inc), Daniel Bryan revealed that he actually warned WWE about the negative fan backlash they would get over Royal Rumble 2015. Bryan was eliminated early in the match and Roman Reigns ended up winning to a loud negative reaction. Here are highlights:

On Team Hell No: “I think the vital part of my career, like maybe the most important part of my career, was [teaming with Kane]. I mean, there are certain bullet points you can see like, okay, I needed this to happen. Like a certain chain of events for me, of all people, to main event WrestleMania 30. I needed a certain series of events to happen in this specific timeline for it to work. It was very, like, luck type thing. And one of the things was getting paired with Kane.”

On his Royal Rumble 2015 elimination: “When they told me what was going to happen, I was like, ‘this isn’t gonna work out well for you guys. But, you can do what you want’. Like, I don’t run the company, right? If it’s bad — I feel bad for certain people who were negatively affected by that. The year before, 2014, Batista was negatively affected by it. So like, I always try to say like, ‘hey, I think this is gonna happen,’ and sometimes I’m right, sometimes I’m wrong. But I think, like in that specific case, like I had said that, like I don’t think this is a good idea, and it doesn’t matter what I think, right? And so, I just go out there, and I do my job, and I play the hand that I’m dealt with.”