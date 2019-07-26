wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Wasn’t Scheduled For Smackdown Despite Teasers
July 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Daniel Bryan may have been advertised for a “career-altering” announcement for the second straight week, but he was never scheduled to make it. Post Wrestling reports that Bryan was off TV this week because he had vacation time scheduled. As noted earlier this week, Bryan posted pictures of himself and Brie Bella hiking in his home state of Washington earlier this week.
Bryan was never scheduled for Smackdown, despite WWE.com teasing his announcement in their Smackdown preview. The report adds that there is a program planned for Bryan when he gets back from vacation.
More Trending Stories
- Scott Hall Talks Guest Trainer Stint at the WWE Performance Center, Praises Jordan Omogbehin, Whether He’d Like to Be Full-Time
- Eric Bischoff On Being In Synch Creatively With Bully Ray, Dudleys Throwing Him in Actual Dumpster at One Night Stand
- Kofi Kingston Talks Overcoming the Starts and Stops of His WWE Career, Not Getting Booked on TV the Night After WrestleMania 25
- Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Reportedly Also Responsible For New Merchandise Ideas, Bischoff Had No Creative Input On Smackdown