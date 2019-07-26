Daniel Bryan Wasn’t Scheduled For Smackdown Despite Teasers

– Daniel Bryan may have been advertised for a “career-altering” announcement for the second straight week, but he was never scheduled to make it. Post Wrestling reports that Bryan was off TV this week because he had vacation time scheduled. As noted earlier this week, Bryan posted pictures of himself and Brie Bella hiking in his home state of Washington earlier this week.

Bryan was never scheduled for Smackdown, despite WWE.com teasing his announcement in their Smackdown preview. The report adds that there is a program planned for Bryan when he gets back from vacation.