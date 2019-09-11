wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Wasn’t Scheduled To Wrestle Last Night, Identity of Heavy Machinery Opponents, Note on 205 Live Main Event
September 11, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Daniel Bryan was backstage at last night’s Smackdown taping at Madison Square Garden, but eventually left. He was never scheduled to wrestle.
– Heavy Machinery’s opponents on Smackdown last night were Alex Reynolds and John Silver aka The Beaver Boys.
– PWInsider reports that during the main event of 205 Live last night, a fan kept holding his baby in the air, which led to chants for the baby, boos when the man was asked to stop and more cheers when the man held the baby up again. Drew Gulak played to this by rocking Gran Metallik like a baby before slamming him.
