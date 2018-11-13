wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Wins WWE Championship, Turns Heel on Smackdown (Highlights)
– We have a new — and heel — champion in Daniel Bryan following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Bryan beat AJ Styles to win the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Bryan defeated Styles with a low blow, then turned heel and attacked Styles after the match. Bryan starts his fourth WWE Championship reign, ending Styles’ run at 371 days. That is tied with Randy Savage’s post-WrestleMania run for the eighth-longest WWE Championship reign of all-time. Bryan now moves on to face Brock Lesnar in a Raw vs. Smackdown match at Survivor Series.
Will the #YESMovement be in FULL EFFECT tonight? #SDLive #WWEChampionship @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/HUUF8L6aAE
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018
He's been a PHENOMENAL #WWEChampion, but will @AJStylesOrg's reign end just DAYS before #SurvivorSeries? #SDLive #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/1AFSbVR1mT
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018
This won't be an easy title defense for @AJStylesOrg. #SDLive #WWEChampionship @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/hCfIlt0a51
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 14, 2018
We are on a COLLISION COURSE to #SurvivorSeries! #SDLive #WWEChampionship @AJStylesOrg @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/LTOIqRnKYI
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018
They all fall DOWN! #SDLive #WWEChampionship @AJStylesOrg @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/TWhu12tlaK
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018
WHAT?!?!@WWEDanielBryan just DEFEATED @AJStylesOrg to become the NEW #WWEChampion! #SDLive #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/S1QZwUHbbA
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018
We have a NEWWWWWWW #WWEChampion, and his name is @WWEDanielBryan! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/EeVjI748Y8
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018
WHAT ARE YOU DOING, @WWEDanielBryan?!? #SDLive #WWEChampionship @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/XCndmTfwKs
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018
The @WWEUniverse has spoken. @WWEDanielBryan #AndNew pic.twitter.com/fD2KtOAosG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 14, 2018