Daniel Bryan Wins WWE Championship, Turns Heel on Smackdown (Highlights)

– We have a new — and heel — champion in Daniel Bryan following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Bryan beat AJ Styles to win the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Bryan defeated Styles with a low blow, then turned heel and attacked Styles after the match. Bryan starts his fourth WWE Championship reign, ending Styles’ run at 371 days. That is tied with Randy Savage’s post-WrestleMania run for the eighth-longest WWE Championship reign of all-time. Bryan now moves on to face Brock Lesnar in a Raw vs. Smackdown match at Survivor Series.